Popular art workshops return
Popular art workshops will return to Ysgwrn.
The workshops, led by talented artist Emma Metcalfe, return tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 August.
The morning workshop from 10am to 12pm will cater for children (seven to 11 years old) while adults and young people over 12 years old will be able to enjoy the afternoon session from 2pm to 4pm.
Previous workshops proved very popular and early booking is advisable. You can book by calling Yr Ysgwrn (01766 772508) or following the link on their social media pages.
The workshops are being made possible through the support of the Summer of Fun grant.
The Ysgwrn is fortunate in having two lively teams which bring the story of the bard Hedd Wyn to life.
One essential team is the seasonal staff team and the other is the lively group of volunteers whose members support the Ysgwrn in a wide range of ways.
If coming to the Ysgwrn and contributing to its success as a volunteer takes your fancy, contact Naomi Jones, head of cultural heritage at the Snowdonia National Park, at [email protected]
There are lots of volunteering opportunities including welcoming visitors, conducting guided tours, giving the Ysgwrn some TLC in the house or the gardens or even undertaking conservation or research projects.
Does clog dancing catch your imagination? Do you want to try it? Well, go to the Ysgwrn on Tuesday, 16 August where Tudur Phillips will be holding four half-hour clog dancing sessions at 11am, 12pm, 1pm and 2pm.
Thanks to the Summer of Fun grant, these sessions are free and there is no need to book in advance.
The sun was shining brightly at Yr Ysgwrn when Kayleigh, Chanelle, little Sahara, Ryan and Steven from London and Dubai came to hear the history associated with Hedd Wyn, who died in Flanders in 1917 before hearing that he had won the National Eisteddfod bardic chair.
Chanelle had a close association with Bala where her grandmother, Betty Owen, lived and who had told her about Hedd Wyn.
The whole family was immensely taken with the poignant tale and promised to return on their next visit to Wales.
