CAR parking fees are netting higher than forecast revenue for Eryri National Park Authority - with one spot bringing in more than £120,000.
The national park will discuss its budget on Wednesday, 13 November in which details on how much car parking charges are bringing in will be put before members.
The report says that £711,000 has been brought in up to the end of September, with the car park at Llyn Tegid bringing £127,000 into the national park coffers - more than six times over what was projected.
The report says: "Income from car parking fees remains high with £711k received up to the end of September against the budget target of £820k for the year.
"The car park at Llyn Tegid once again has also been particularly busy with £127k received compared to the annual target of £20k.
"Any potential surplus income from car parking fees will likely be needed to address the financial challenge that currently faces the authority."
The budget for 2025/26 forecasts a deficit for the authority of £811,490 with a report saying: “The usage of reserves to fund the deficit is a short-term solution, and going forward the authority may need to consider permanent financial savings.”