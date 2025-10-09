The owners of a popular Corris shop have announced they will close next month.
Chocablockcorris, at Corris Craft Centre, will close on Monday, 3 November.
A statement on social media to their “beloved customers” states: “After much reflection and with heavy hearts, we want to let you know that we will be closing the doors to our chocolate shop on November 3rd.
“This decision was not made lightly.
“Running this shop has been a journey filled with sweet moments, cherished connections, and overwhelming support from our amazing community - you.
“We are endlessly grateful for every visit, every kind word, and every bite you’ve shared with us over the years.
“Until our final day, we’ll continue serving your favourite treats, and we’d love to see you one last time before we say goodbye. Whether it’s for a final box of truffles or just a warm hug, our doors (and hearts) are open.
“Thank you for being part of our story. We’ll never forget it.”
“With gratitude and love.”
