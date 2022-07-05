Popular pub receives best in county award

A DWYFOR pub has been officially crowned Best bar in Gwynedd.

The Golden Fleece in Tremadog was named best in the county by the National Pub & Bar Awards 2022, and received their award at a red carpet celebration at 30 Euston Square, London, on Wednesday, 22 June.

Stuart Nashir-Hallard, director of Golden Fleece Ltd, attended the award ceremony with family friend, Daniel Craddock.

Stuart said: “The national pub and bar awards is a prestigious awards ceremony for the industry.

“It’s hosted annually in London and it aims to celebrate the best in the country. We won best in county for Gwynedd.

“Having already been invited to Buckingham Palace for a garden party in May in recognition for our contribution to the community, this award is the icing on the cake for both myself and my husband Liam.