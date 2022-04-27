Popular Stations of the Cross returns to railway

The Rev Nigel Adams, who organised the event, with Bishop Barry Morgan and readers Chrissie Cannon and Elwyn Evans, each representing Tywyn Churches ( Glenn Cannon )

THE Talyllyn’s popular Easter Stations of the Cross event has returned in style.

The railway has been presenting the special, annual Easter event since 2009. Like many events, it had to be postponed throughout the Corona virus pandemic.

An ancient Christian Easter pilgrimage called the Stations of the Cross traces the final journey on Good Friday, of Jesus, from the Palace of Pontius Pilate in Jerusalem to Golgotha, the hill on which the Crucifixion took place.

The concept of the Stations of the Cross originates in Jerusalem, marking out the journey of just over half a mile where Jesus carried his cross to the place of crucifixion. Various stages of that journey form a walk encompassing some 15 sites, where pilgrims pause to read a description of what took place at that site, and make a brief spiritual reflection.

On the Talyllyn, these sites or stations of the cross, are re-enacted at each of the six main stations along the line, on both the outward and return journey.

This event has been run on a special train on each Good Friday since 2009, and on each occasion, a senior priest, or bishop, has been invited to lead the spiritual reflections.

This year, after a gap of three years, the Talyllyn Railway had the honour of welcoming the former Archbishop of Wales, the Right Reverend Barry Morgan, to present the spiritual reflections at each of the stations.

Bishop Barry is no stranger to the Talyllyn, having previously served in the area as Bishop of Bangor before becoming Archbishop, and having visited the railway a few months before his retirement in 2015 to enjoy a driver experience.

Bishop Barry said of this year’s event: “I was delighted to be back in the diocese of Bangor where I served for over 20 years, seven of them as the Bishop.

“Using the stations on the Talyllyn railway is an imaginative way of talking about Jesus’ own journey to the cross, and it was good to see people of every age participating.”

The readings and prayers at each of the stations were offered by a number of Talyllyn Railway volunteers and by members representing all of the churches and chapels in the Tywyn area.

A special train departed from Wharf Station at 5pm after the first two stations of the cross had been re-enacted in the railway museum.

Almost 100 people attended, some of whom had travelled from as far as Oxfordshire and the home counties to join residents in this unique and unusual setting for the pilgrimage.

A collection was made to aid the building of a new church by Bishop Cleopas, the Bishop of Matabeleland in Africa. Bishop Cleopas visited Talyllyn just before lockdown and is the proud owner of a bishop’s crozier (crook) made from a branch cut from a lineside tree at Brynglass station. With further donations coming in from other local churches, £350 was raised.