A Porthmadog supermarket has been praised for its support of a foodbank helping the people of Gwynedd this winter.
Politicians Liz Saville Roberts and Mabon ap Gwynfor visited the Tesco store in Porthmadog to help at a food collection which supports South Gwynedd food bank.
The Plaid Cymru duo said it is a scandal that so many are having to depend on the generosity of strangers to get by this winter because of thirteen years of the Tories’ failed austerity agenda.
Ms Saville Roberts MP and Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “Once again, we commend the generosity of Tesco customers in Porthmadog for their willingness to support the local food bank. “We were glad of the opportunity to do our bit to raise awareness of the work done locally.
“We would also like to thank Tesco Porthmadog for their continued support and for making these collections possible.’
“It’s thanks to the generosity of public giving and the time and effort of volunteers that those in need of help can keep themselves and their families fed this winter. The support of the community in Dwyfor Meirionnydd is greatly valued.
“People are generously donating food and other essential supplies such as nappies.
“For donations to be distributed in time for Christmas people are encouraged to donate as early as possible and ideally during the first two weeks of December.’
“Food banks have no place in 21st Century Britain.
“It’s a reflection of this Government’s failed austerity experiment that so many of our most vulnerable people are now dependent on strangers for support.’
“The amount of food and support handed out is increasing however the level coming in is decreasing, so while we understand that this cost-of-living crisis is a difficult time for everybody we would encourage as many people to make donations to our food banks as early as possible. We’re also seeing an increase in demand, with increasing demand from working people and the elderly.”
South Gwynedd food bank is based on King Edward Street Barmouth and supports several families across the region with food and emergency packages.