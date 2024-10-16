Porthdinllaen RNLI have two new coxwains, including who becomes the station’s first female in the role.
Caryl Thomas and Adam Daniel were put them their paces by Hugh ‘Spud’ Davies.
Caryl is the first female to pass out as Coxswain at Porthdinllaen. She said: “From a young age I have always admired the crew who have launched in all weathers, and it was always my ambition to join them.
“This is the pinnacle of my career with Porthdinllaen. My thanks go to Coxswain Owain Williams for his support and time he has dedicated to my training, and to the crew who have been so supportive during my training.”
Adam said: “I would like to thank the coxswain, mechanics, crew and management team at the station. They have truly made me feel welcome and part of the team since I joined. They have shown me the true spirit of the "one crew" ethos. Both Caryl and myself would not have been able to complete the course without their support.”
Porthdinllaen Lifeboat Operations Manager Ken Fitzpatrick congratulated the pair, adding: “The team spirit we have at Porthdinllaen is exceptional, and we look forward to Adam and Caryl taking command of the lifeboat when needed in the future.”