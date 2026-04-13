A Gwynedd construction firm that illegally destroyed bat roosts after demolishing buildings at a Caernarfon industrial estate without permission has been fined.
Lancashire based FI Real Estate Management LTD of Botany Brow, Chorley, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on 1 April.
At a previous hearing on 8 January, the firm admitted a charge of destroying a wild animal shelter.
The offences breached the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 and the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
The firm was fined £40,000 and ordered to pay the full amount within three months.
A police investigation was launched into the incident at the end of 2024, after Gwynedd Council’s Planning Department reported buildings on the Peblig Industrial Estate in Caernarfon had been demolished without authorisation.
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