Tywyn residents' fight to get hospital ward reopened continues three years on

Campaign group BEDS – End corridor care in A and E group, said BCUHB must “acknowledge Tywyn’s rural health inequality and demographic realities, and restore inpatient capacity and services in line with what the hospital was built and refurbished to provide”, adding: “If BCUHB are serious about rebuilding trust, openness must replace control. Rebranding flawed sessions as “engagement” does not undo procedural problems or the damage to public confidence.