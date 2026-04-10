Tywyn residents' fight to get hospital ward reopened continues three years on

April marks the third anniversary of the ‘temporary’ closure of Tywyn Hospital’s Dyfi Ward, but campaigners fighting for it to reopen remain as determined as ever.
When Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) held its most recent meeting in Tywyn on 20 March, campaigners gathered outside with placards to protest against the prolonged closure.
Tywyn Hospital Action Group also remains active online, calling on residents to continue to share their healthcare experiences since Dyfi’s closure, and their reasons for why it must reopen.
Helen Stevens-Jones, Director of Partnerships, Engagement and Communications at BCUHB, told the ‘Cambrian News’ it “cannot be safely reopened at this time without impacting wider services that continue to support local residents”, but the effects of its closure continue to be felt throughout Tywyn and the surrounding areas.
Headway Meirionnydd, part of Headway UK, run meetings for people with brain injuries.
A group spokesperson said one group member who was “moved from Bronglais to Dolgellau lives about a five minute walk from Tywyn Hospital, yet he was sent to Dolgellau due to ward closure over two years ago”.
“His poor wife does not drive and transport from Tywyn to Dolgellau is not good and a taxi costs a fortune,” they added.
Tywyn Hospital Action Group members held their most recent protest outside Tywyn Baptist church on 20 March. Those who attended were thanked, as were those community representatives who spoke at the meeting inside.
Helen Stevens-Jones, Director of Partnerships, Engagement and Communications at BCUHB, said: “Conversations with the local community are helping to shape long-term, sustainable options for the future of inpatient services at Tywyn Community Hospital.
“No decisions have been made. The meeting on 20 March was one part of an ongoing process, where representative individuals, organisations and members of the local community action group were invited to take part in a facilitated discussion.
“These sessions sit alongside wider engagement over recent months, including face-to-face conversations with a broad range of residents of different ages and health needs, to ensure as many views as possible are heard.
“We recognise the concern this raises for people who may need to travel further for inpatient care, or to visit loved ones. However, Dyfi Ward cannot be safely reopened at this time without impacting wider services that continue to support local residents.
“We would encourage anyone to share their views and experiences with us as we look at potential options or suggestions for overcoming the challenges being faced.”
Campaign group BEDS – End corridor care in A and E group, said BCUHB must “acknowledge Tywyn’s rural health inequality and demographic realities, and restore inpatient capacity and services in line with what the hospital was built and refurbished to provide”, adding: “If BCUHB are serious about rebuilding trust, openness must replace control. Rebranding flawed sessions as “engagement” does not undo procedural problems or the damage to public confidence.
“Engagement is not the same as listening, especially if the outcome is already decided.
“People will continue to engage – but only in a process grounded in truth, transparency and respect for the hospital this community fought to build.”
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