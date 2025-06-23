While on route, more details were received that the kayakers had been spotted by a concerned member of the public in a rocky cove between Porth Oer and Uwchmynydd headland. A search was started by the lifeboat crew near Porth Oer, when they were informed by the coastguard that they had located the kayakers sheltering in a cove near Braich y Pwll and they were in no immediate danger.