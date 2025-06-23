Porthdinllaen RNLI has been called to a group of kayakers in difficulty at sea.
The volunteer crew was paged at 12.20pm on Sunday, 15 June, after HM Coastguard received reports that a group of kayakers were in difficulty between Porth Oer and Uwchmynydd headland.
The Tamar class lifeboat John D Spicer launched down the slipway with Caryl Thomas in charge on her first call out since becoming Porthdinllaen`s first female Coxswain.
While on route, more details were received that the kayakers had been spotted by a concerned member of the public in a rocky cove between Porth Oer and Uwchmynydd headland. A search was started by the lifeboat crew near Porth Oer, when they were informed by the coastguard that they had located the kayakers sheltering in a cove near Braich y Pwll and they were in no immediate danger.
Once on scene, Caryl was informed by the kayakers that everybody was well and that they had paddled to the cove waiting for the ebbing tide, before continuing with their journey.
Satisfied that the kayaking group were all well and that they wished to continue their journey unaided, the lifeboat returned to station where it was refuelled and ready for service by 2.30pm.
Dylan Thomas, Porthdinllaen Lifeboat Press Officer said: “We’d like to thank the member of the public that contacted the emergency service to raise their concerns, and were able to provide an exact description of the group's location.
“Although our services were not needed today, we urge anybody who spots any person or craft in difficulty on our coast, to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.
“Also today, was special day for Caryl, as it was her first call out in command of the lifeboat since she and Adam Daniel passed out as coxswains earlier this year at Portdinllaen.”
