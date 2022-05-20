Porthmadog-based baritone Tom Niesser takes to the stage tonight

The next concert, in Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor at 7.30pm tonight, Friday 20 May, will be a recital by Porthmadog-based baritone Tom Niesser and pianist Gamal Khamis.

Gamal (who will contribute two Debussy solos) made an impression as oboist Amy Roberts’s accompanist back in the livestream days of late 2020 – it will be good to welcome him to Dolgellau in person.

Tom already has a promising operatic career, singing (for example) Don Giovanni in Berlin and elsewhere, Alfio in Cavalleria Rusticana for North Wales Opera, and a mean Pisarro in the recent Opra Cymru Fidelio.

He also loves the lieder repertoire, from which for this programme he has chosen songs by Clara Schumann and Gustav Mahler.