A PORTHMADOG native has been honoured with the R. Alun Medal at the 2026 National Eisteddfod in recognition of more than 40 years of service to the Welsh language and community life.
Although he moved to Rhondda Cynon Taf many years ago, Penri Williams has played a leading role in promoting Welsh culture and language in the area for decades.
He is best known for editing the community newspaper Tafod Elai for 38 years and for his involvement with several choirs, including Côr Godre'r Garth, Côr y Mochyn Du/Hen Notiant and Côrdydd.
He was also a founder of Clwb y Dwrlyn in 1979 and has helped sustain Welsh-language traditions in the Creigiau, Gwaelod y Garth and Pentyrch areas, including the revival of the Plygain service and annual Mari Lwyd visits.
Before retiring, Williams worked as an engineer at Aberthaw Power Station near Barry. He has also used his technical expertise to support mentrau iaith, Welsh-medium education, cultural organisations and the Welsh language online.
The medal is awarded annually in memory of the late Rev. R. Alun Evans to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to community culture.
Nominating Williams, Helen Prosser, chair of the Rhondda Cynon Taf 2024 Eisteddfod Executive Committee, praised his dedication and described his achievement in producing 403 editions of Tafod Elai as "incredible".
Williams learnt of the award during an Eisteddfod event in Pontypridd.
He said: “I was waiting with the choir to sing and listening to Helen and trying to work out who she was referring to.
“I never expected her to name me, and it came as a great surprise. I feel deeply honoured and immensely proud to receive this recognition, and today has been a very special day."”
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