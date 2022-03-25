Porthmadog hotel ‘will be open in time for summer’

A HOTEL company has moved to reassure the public that it will still open its Porthmadog site this June, as previously announced, and a recruitment day for staff will take place next week.

The website for the new Premier Inn in Porthmadog states that the hotel will open on 16 September 2022, and not in June as originally planned. The hotel chain told the Cambrian News that the website should be updated to say June, but admitted that an exact opening date is yet to be fixed.

The Premier Inn website stating the hotel will open on 16 September. Premier Inn said that needs updating ( Premier Inn ) ( Premier Inn )

A Premier Inn spokesperson said this is “an exciting year for Premier Inn in Wales this year with a number of new hotel openings – including new locations in Porthmadog and Llandudno this summer”.

Porthmadog’s Premier Inn, situated on the town’s old tax office site, will have 80 rooms including, according to the company, “16 enhanced Premier Plus rooms”.

A recruitment day scheduled for next Monday, 28 March, has been organised through Jobcentre Plus and “the hotel is scheduled to open at the beginning of June,” the spokesperson added.

The Llandudno hotel has 90 rooms, including 14 Premier Plus rooms, and is scheduled to open at the end of May.

Releasing a statement on the hotels, the spokesperson said: “Our plan is to open the new Premier Inn’s in Porthmadog and Llandudno within a fortnight of each other in late May and early June.

“Together the new hotels will bring 170 of our latest format Premier Inn and enhanced Premier Plus rooms to the hugely popular destinations – and we can’t wait to open the doors and welcome our first guests.

“As the construction work on the new hotels nears its end our work recruiting for the new teams is just beginning.

“Between the two new hotels we expect to create 60 new permanent positions and we are recruiting for the full suite of new roles on offer with Premier Inn – from housekeeping to duty managers.

“Premier Inn is known for offering all our guests a warm and local welcome and we would love for as many residents of Porthmadog and Llandudno to join us as possible.

“Working with local Job Centres we have set up recruitment days in Porthmadog and Llandudno during late March and the vacancies at the two new hotels are also online at www.whitbreadcareers.com.

“As a business, we offer our teams permanent roles with great conditions and rates of pay, flexibility, in-house training and development opportunities and the potential to grow a career with the UK’s largest hotel business alongside the opportunity to represent our much-loved brand in two exciting new locations.”