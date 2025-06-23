Representatives from the Welsh women’s football team and the Football Association of Wales have been to Gwynedd.
Following the announcement at the top of Yr Wyddfa of who has been selected for UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 in Switzerland, some of the Welsh stars went along to a community football event in Dyffryn Nantlle on Thursday, 19 June.
Gwynedd Council spokesperson said thank you in a post on social media.
The post said: “Diolch to everyone who made it such a special day. The full story of the community event will be published over the coming days so please keep an eye out.
“Rhian Wilkinson, the national coach, posed for pictures with pupils from Ysgol Eifion Wyn, Cllor Nia Jeffreys and Cllr Menna Trenholme.
