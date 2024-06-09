Pupils at Ysgol Eifion Wyn in Porthmadog found out what it’s like to work for the police with a lesson from PCSOs Delia, Beci and Ffion.
Participating pupils had their own warrant cards, issued by Inspector Iwan Jones.
The Mini Police scheme is for 9-10 year olds follows a three-step approach of education, community and reward. The objective is to introduce the children to a positive experience of policing and involve them in local community initiatives.
Children will work alongside North Wales Police to develop creative ways of improving their community. They will also develop life skills while undertaking activities with a range of specialist police departments.
“We were glad to see all the pupils participating and enjoying their first lesson,” a police spokesperson said.