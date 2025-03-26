North Wales Police is to hold a series of workshops in Porthmadog, aimed at keeping motorcyclists safe on the roads.
BikeSafe is a national police-led initiative aimed at working with motorcyclists to develop key skills around riding and safety.
The day-long workshops include classroom-based theory, looking at causation factors and solutions and an observed ride where participants get vital feedback.
The workshops are delivered by experienced police motorcyclists, as well as our fantastic and dedicated approved volunteer observers and cover matters such as cornering, road positioning, observation, hazard perception and much more.
Porthmadog will host events on Sunday, 11 May, Monday, 6 July and Wednesday, 24 September.
Inspector Leigh Evans, of North Wales Police Roads Crime Unit said: “This is an extremely important initiative as sadly, we often see motorcyclists continue to feature disproportionately in our road traffic collision figures.
“With the main aim of reducing the number of bikers being hurt on the roads, these fantastic workshops explore the main riding hazards that motorcyclists face. By delivering theory presentations and observed rides a BikeSafe workshop helps bikers discover their strengths and weaknesses.
“Whilst we are encouraging bikers to take responsibility for their own safety by continuously refreshing and improving their motorcycle skills, we are also asking drivers to please take extra care and look properly for bikers particularly at T-junctions.
“We would urge motorcyclists to really consider attending one of our workshops, where you’ll find you’re sitting alongside like-minded biking enthusiasts with a wide range of experience, skills and different machines. Whether you are on a commuter bike, scooter or a sports bike, you are equally welcome and will benefit by having the skills for the rest of the biking season and beyond.”
Anybody interested in booking a space should visit the BikeSafe website: North Wales Police – BikeSafe