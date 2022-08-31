Positive parent advice roadshow
Subscribe newsletter
A ROADSHOW to provide “positive” parenting information, advice and support for parents in the wake of the Welsh Government ‘smacking ban’ will visit Aberystwyth next week.
Just months since physical punishment of children became illegal, a series of parenting information roadshows are visiting locations across Wales between June and September 2022.
The roadshows in Aberystwyth on Thursday 15 September will be at Tesco on Park Avenue between 9.30am and 12.30pm, and at Morrisons between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
The roadshows will offer informal public drop-in sessions at supermarkets and public events, providing practical advice on positive parenting techniques and an opportunity to find out more about the new law on physical punishment.
The roadshow coincides with a new national advertising campaign, which raises awareness that physical punishment, like smacking, is now illegal in Wales.
Sue Layton, Chair of the National Parenting and Family Support Strategic Leads Network, which supports practitioners to deliver quality family/parenting support services, said: “We’re delighted that the roadshow will be visiting Aberystwyth to talk to families about Parenting. Give it time and what it has to offer.”
Jake Morgan Chair of the Mid and West Wales Regional Safeguarding Board, said, “Now is a great time to talk about positive alternatives to physical punishment. Raising children is incredibly rewarding but can also be challenging at times! We want to help share our knowledge and look forward to attending the roadshow in Aberystwyth to meet parents and children face-to-face and answer any questions they may have.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |