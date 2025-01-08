A mobile postal service will return to Nefyn on the Llŷn Peninsula, more than a year after the village’s post office closed.
Pen Llŷn’s second largest community has been without a postal service since Nefyn Post Office closed in September 2023, which led local MP, Liz Saville Roberts, to raise the issue of provision for rural communities with the UK Government.
The Dwyfor Meirionnydd Plaid Cymru MP this week welcomed the news that a mobile post office will visit the village.
Last year, Mrs Saville Roberts met with the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Business and Trade, urging the government to work to restore services in Nefyn.
Mrs Saville Roberts said fallout from the Post Office scandal was still having an impact on communities in her constituency.
The mobile service will start in Nefyn on Saturday, 8 February. Visits to Nefyn will be every Saturday from 11.25am until 12.10pm and are being operated by the postmaster in Betws y Coed.
Mrs Saville Roberts MP said: “The effects of the Horizon scandal and Post Office business practices are still hurting our communities.
“I welcome the restoration of a Mobile Post Office service to Nefyn via the Betws-y-Coed Postmaster, having raised this directly with both the former Post Office Minister and the new UK Labour government.
“Nefyn serves a dispersed rural population, and the lack of post office services has been challenging for local people.
“I have long pressed both the former and current UK government to do all they can to urge the Post Office to treat the matter with the urgency it demands and explore all options to restore post office services to the Llŷn community.
“The Post Office provides essential services for many people, and we need assurances that these will be maintained.'
“The Horizon scandal is a mess of the Post Office’s own making, but which is having a damaging and widespread impact on communities across the UK.
“It is incumbent upon them to restore trust in the service and the first step towards that is to ensure people can access services wherever they live.”
Announcing the mobile service, the Post Office said: “The branch at High Street, Nefyn, LL53 6HD, closed in September 2023 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.
“The Postmaster for Betws-y-Coed, who already operates a Mobile Post Office in the area, is adding Nefyn to the service.
“Visits to Nefyn will be every Saturday from 11.25am until 12.10pm.
“The travelling Post Office is aboard a specifically designed vehicle. It is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to communities.”
Carol Williams, Post Office Area Change Manager, added: “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office service to this community. We thank the postmaster for Betws-y-Coed for adding Nefyn to the existing Mobile Post Office service.”
Other branches in the area with longer opening hours are Tudweiliog Post Office and Pwllheli Post Office.