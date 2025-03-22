Too many cancer patients across Gwynedd are waiting beyond the expected 62 day target for treatment, says Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor.
Mr ap Gwynfor said in the Senedd arguments between health boards was contributing to treatment delays, causing patients anxiety and putting lives at risk.
Among the cases he has been dealing with are patients paying for private investigative procedures and treatment, an individual with a suspected brain tumour told of an 18-month wait for an appointment, an urgent colonoscopy referral told of a 10-12 week wait, and a patient with prostate cancer told of an 11-month wait for treatment.
He said: “Unfortunately, there are far too many examples of constituents not receiving treatment within 62 days - the expected target.
“I just received a message from a constituent from the Dinas Mawddwy area who received a lung cancer diagnosis in November.
“She continues to wait for treatment, and was told the next step will be radiotherapy, but there is a problem with the boundaries.
“She understood she would have to travel to Singleton in Swansea, but then that that wouldn't be possible because she lived in the Betsi Cadwaladr region.
“Her life is literally on the line, with the cancer perhaps growing and spreading while health boards argue over who should take responsibility for her treatment because of where she lives. This is true of several patients.
“The Cabinet Secretary has said previously the government has tackled the postcode lottery, but that isn't the case, and patients are still suffering.
“Does the Cabinet Secretary believe the situation facing my constituent is acceptable, and what steps are being taken to prevent this from happening?”
Speaking afterwards he added: “I have raised cancer waiting times with the Cabinet Secretary before, where he acknowledged he was disappointed with the performance.
“Little seems to have changed in the intervening months.
“I have several cases in my constituency where those confirmed as having cancer and those suspected of having cancer are waiting far too long to be seen, let alone to start treatment.
“Early diagnosis is crucial, so is receiving swift treatment once a cancer diagnosis has been confirmed. Cancer doesn’t care about geography, but patients do.”
“Yet despite warm words from the government, I’m afraid cancer diagnosis and treatment in Wales remains a postcode lottery, with those living in northwest Wales at a disproportionate disadvantage.
“Wales has amongst the worst cancer outcomes in Europe, and this will only get worse if action isn’t taken.
“Compare this to small European countries such as Slovenia, Estonia, and Finland who are marching ahead with improved diagnosis, digitisation and allowing people to live well with cancer.
“Here in Wales, the government continues to fail to get to grips with the gridlock in our NHS.”
The Cabinet Secretary said he was “not in a position to make specific comments on the position of the constituent”, adding: “The situation doesn't sound acceptable from his description. If he could send me a letter with details, I would be happy to look into that.”