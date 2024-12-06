With a danger to life Red weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office for the Cambrian News region tomorrow, people are being asked to be prepared for a power cuts.
The Red warning for Storm Darragh comes into force from 3am tomorrow morning (Saturday 07 December) and remains in place until 11am.
The Met Office forecast that gusts of 90mph or more are to be expected on Saturday morning.
SP Energy Networks has issued advice to help customers stay safe in case of power cuts caused by damaging winds associated with Storm Darragh.
The Red weather warning for parts of Wales including Ceredigion and Gwynedd means there is the possibility of power cuts as well as danger to life due to falling debris and falling trees, travel delays, road and rail closures, and the potential risk to life and property.
Liam O’Sullivan, SP Manweb Licence Director at SP Energy Networks said: “When extreme weather hits, the potential for damage to our power lines increases, which means power cuts can become more likely.
“We’re currently mobilising teams of engineers to the areas where we expect the weather to have the most impact so we can respond as quickly as possible. However, please remember our teams have to battle the elements too and weather damage can affect how easily we can access the affected areas.
“It’s important our customers are also fully prepared and know what to do, just in case the lights go out. The first thing to do if you lose power is to let us know right away so we can get to work quickly to restore your power. If you experience a power outage, report it to us by calling the free, national emergency helpline 105 – please don’t assume we know about it.
“Our teams are on hand 24/7 to minimise the impact of extreme weather on our network and our customers.”
SP Energy Networks’ top tips for being prepared are:
Have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand – it’s best to keep this on the fridge or saved in the contacts on your mobile phone.
Store a battery or wind-up torch – leave this somewhere you can access easily so you can use the torch to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.
Beware of fallen power lines – power lines may have fallen because of heavy snow so beware of this when venturing out of your home. Do not approach, and call 105 to report a fallen power line
Keep your mobile charged – having your mobile phone charged means you can call the national 105 emergency helpline. It’s also worth having an analogue phone as this doesn’t run off the main electricity supply.
Keep the heat in – if your power does go out, your heating might not work so keep extra blankets nearby and close window shutters, blinds or curtains to help keep the heat in.
Join the free Priority Services Register – if electricity is crucial to your health (for instance, if you use medical equipment at home), if you have a child aged five or under, or if you just feel you need a little extra help, ask to be included on SP Energy Networks’ Priority Services Register by calling 0330 1010 167 or text PSR to 61999.
For more information on what to do in the event of a power emergency, visit spenergynetworks.co.uk.
Ceredigion County Council is advising residents and visitors to stay safe from the impact of this extreme weather. Avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions as widespread damage, power and travel disruption is likely. Being outside in high winds is a danger for potential injury, stay indoors if you can.
Power disruption is likely, try and prepare in advance by gathering torches, phone power banks and other essential items. The winds could also lead to power cuts and affect Council-run services.
Coastal areas are also in danger due to large waves. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Residents are also reminded of the need to remain safe outside of the period of the Red Warning, due to the Amber weather warnings in force today through to 6am on Monday morning.
Visit the Met Office website for updates on the weather situation: UK weather warnings - Met Office
Keep up to date with the local weather forecasts and follow the advice of emergency services and the council.
Any further updates in Ceredigion will be published here: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/StormDarragh