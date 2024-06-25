Powys has confirmed that Craig Williams will still run for MP for Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr constituency.
This morning the Conservative party officially withdrew their support for MP candidates Craig Williams and Laura Saunders for Bristol North West, both currently being investigated over alleged election betting.
However this afternoon Powys County Council has confirmed that Williams will still run for MP as his name cannot be removed from the ballot paper.
The council explained there is “no legal mechanism” to remove his name, political party description or emblem from the paper.
This comes as Mr Williams himself issued a statement on X this afternoon: “I remain on the ballot paper on the 4th of July and I hope to secure your support after years of delivery.
“I committed an error of judgement, not an offence, and I want to reiterate my apology directly to you.”
Emma Palmer, Acting Returning Officer for Powys County Council, said: “Acting Returning Officers have no legal powers to amend a ballot paper or stop an election in these circumstances.
“Everything must continue as planned in line with electoral law.”
This means that if a candidate who has had party support withdrawn is elected, the result stands.
They take office in the usual way and can either serve as an independent Member of Parliament, join a political party or resign the seat.
If an MP changes party affiliation a by-election is not automatically triggered.
A by-election would however be held if they resigned.
If the MP wanted to, they would be able to stand in the by-election as an independent candidate or for another political party.