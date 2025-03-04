Powys County Council has been asked to ensure that it is not investing in companies that could be linked to potential war crimes in Gaza.
In a question posed to the chairman of the Powys Pensions and Investments committee Cllr Peter Lewis ahead of the council’s meeting on 6 March, Michael Brown asked: “Will the council ensure that none of its pension fund investments are at risk of benefiting companies that may be linked to potential war crimes, given the mounting legal evidence of acts of genocide that are being committed against the civilian population of Gaza?”
Cllr Lewis said: “Concern about the Middle Eastern conflict has been raised and is discussed at Powys Pensions and Investment Committee.
“We hold ourselves to the highest standards of stewardship and are currently reviewing our investment beliefs and strategies that inform our Responsible Investment Policy.”
Cllr Lewis explained that their legal duty is to invest in the “best financial interests” of pension scheme members.
He said that the investment strategy now includes a policy on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations and that they have “prioritised” de-carbonisation.
Cllr Lewis said: “The Middle Eastern conflict is now another significant concern for LGPS (Local Government Pension Scheme) funds.
“Focus on the social element of ESG is increasing, with performance of companies impacting on human rights issues of people and communities in which it engages.
“Such considerations are factored into investment decisions.”
The Powys fund invests through the Wales Pension Partnership (WPP) in several long term investment contracts with dozens of asset manager firms.
Cllr Lewis believes that the committee’s “stewardship role” means that it should influence through engagement with companies, and this would be through its asset managers Robeco, who operate as WPP’s voting and engagement partner for all pooled investments.