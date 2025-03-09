Firearms officers have attended an incident in Powys in which an 18-year-old was stabbed.
At approximately 8.25pm on Friday, 7 March, Dyfed-Powys Police received reports of an incident near Parkers Lane, Newtown.
Officers, including firearms officers, attended the scene, and found an 18-year-old male had sustained a stab wound injury to his arm. Officers administered first aid and an ambulance attended and conveyed the victim to hospital.
A 16-year-old was arrested at a nearby property on suspicion of Assault GBH, and he remains in custody.
A police spokesperson said: “The scene remains cordoned off for investigation, and there is an increased police presence within the town centre. If anyone has any concerns please speak to the neighbourhood policing and prevention officers in the area.
“We are not searching for anyone else in connection with this matter.
“There was also an incident earlier in the day in the town where an armed man was seen chasing another man.
“A a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place and remanded to appear at Mold Crown Court on March 8, 2025. This incident was not connected to last night’s incident.”