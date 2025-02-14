Ursula Martin from Llanidloes had never thought of walking 3,700 miles around Wales, but following a cancer diagnosis it seemed like the only reasonable thing to do.
Her best-selling book, ‘One Woman Walks Wales’, documented her journey, but this was only the start of Ursula’s ambition.
In an epic test of stamina, Ursula has since embarked on a 5,550 mile walk from Wales to Ukraine and back again, stopping off in countries including Romania, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Italy, France and Spain.
This was a life-changing walk for Ursula and her new book, ‘One Woman Walks Europe’ will enrich the lives of readers who join her on this incredible journey.
Never one to rest for long, Ursula will embark on a walking book tour covering 1,735 miles, from Wales, to Land’s End to John O’Groats. She will call into bookshops along the way for talks, signings and hopefully the odd cuppa. Catch her on the walking path or a bookshop near you, and follow her journey online at onewomanwalks.com.
Praise for her last book came from Kate Humble, who said it was an “inspiring tale of fortitude, determination & generosity that leaves the reader breathless with admiration.”
Clare Balding said it was a “rare combination of an epic tale of an extraordinary adventure and a delicately woven study of the kindness of random strangers. Hugely enjoyable”.
Aberystwyth’s Hannah Englekamp, who walked around Wales with a donkey, said: “Nature writing of astonishing tenderness and brutal honesty. It will leave you in awe of her journey, and in love with Wales.”
So Join Ursula Martin on an epic 5500-mile trek across Europe in ‘One Woman Walks Europe’, an adventurous tale of endurance and self-discovery. An exhilarating journey into the wild nature of land and her own spirit; the survival of walking and wild camping in remote rural areas leads to a deep, grounded connection with the landscape and Ursula’s own body.
Pushing through fear and exhaustion, her limitations were tested as she grappled with the quest for home and belonging, realising how much she needs community and relationships, while pushing them away.
A book tour following the launch of ‘One Woman Walks Europe’, out on 13 March, includes Caernarfon, 20 March, Blaenau Ffestiniog, 23 March, Machynlleth, 27 March, Aberystwyth, 29 March, and Aberaeron, 1 April.