IMY is open to young people between the ages of 11 and 16 years and takes place at the Institute on Tuesday evenings, and will be moving to two nights a week shortly. New members are always welcome and it is free to attend. And a number of sixth form pupils from the town’s Ysgol Bro Hyddgen are also helping run the club as part of their A level studies including the Welsh Baccalaureate studies and developed skills for their CV’s.