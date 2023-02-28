Powys Together has paid tribute to the work of volunteers in Machynlleth who have established a thriving youth club in the town’s Owain Glyndwr Institute.
Machynlleth’s Powys Together officer Jen Hughes has praised local people, including local sixth formers for their efforts. Powys Together is a group to support young people and their families and is funded by the North Powys Wellbeing Programme.
Jen explained: “Last year I worked with Powys County Council’s school youth worker Elen Chick to talk to the young people in the town about what kind of youth club provision they’d like to see in Machynlleth.
“A number of us – public and voluntary sector and members of the public - then got around the table to see what we could do and it was amazing to see the youth club (Ieuenctid Mach Youth, IMY) become real in November half term. There are around 115 young people registered with the club now and we’re regularly seeing weekly numbers in the 60’s attending,” said Jen.
“However I must thank Sarah, Nicky, Elen, for their volunteering efforts, They are turning out every Tuesday evening to run the sessions with additional support from volunteers on a rota and they are doing amazing things supported by a great team behind the scenes. Just to name a few Shaun, Sian, Liz, Bethan and Simon doing the administration, fundraising, DBS checks and Jenny and her team for developing the space and decorating the room at the Institute.”
IMY is open to young people between the ages of 11 and 16 years and takes place at the Institute on Tuesday evenings, and will be moving to two nights a week shortly. New members are always welcome and it is free to attend. And a number of sixth form pupils from the town’s Ysgol Bro Hyddgen are also helping run the club as part of their A level studies including the Welsh Baccalaureate studies and developed skills for their CV’s.
Members of the community have donated their time for free and trades at cost to get the room ready for use and also donated equipment for the club with other funding coming from a Comic Relief Grant, which was secured by the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO). Funding has also been secured to employ youth worker Bethan Clewes who joined the team this month.
In addition, if anyone would like to volunteer their time to help out, please make contact with one of the existing volunteers.