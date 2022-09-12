Proclamation of new King held in Caernarfon
Subscribe newsletter
A READING of the Proclamation of the Accession of the new King was held at Caernarfon Castle on Sunday.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, a reading of the Proclamation was made in English by the High Sheriff of Gwynedd, Davina Carey-Evans, and in Welsh by the Under Sheriff, Dr John Gwilym Owen. This Proclamation formally announced the death of the Sovereign and the accession of the new Monarch, and also the name by which he or she will be known. The location was fitting, as it is where the Investiture Ceremony took place in 1969 when Charles became made Prince of Wales.
The High Sheriff told the Cambrian News: “There were about 300 people there. Among those were a number of Gwynedd and Anglesey dignitaries including the Lord Lieutentant, Edmund Bailey, the Under Sheriff, Gwilym Owen, the Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, the leaders of Anglesey and Gwynedd councils, Dafydd Wigley, the mayor of Caernarfon and the MP for Anglesey, Virginia Crosbie.
“It was a momentous moment, remembering the Queen and also proclaiming the new King right where the Investiture was.
“It was an honour.”
The Archbishop of Wales, Andrew John, who is also the Bishop of Bangor, attended the Proclamation at Caernarfon Castle, said prayers and gave the blessing.
He told the Cambrian News: “It was a privilege to be present at this historic occasion and to give thanks for the life of Her Majesty, to pray for the Royal Family and to ask for God’s blessing on King Charles III and the nation of Wales.”
The GWCT Welsh Game Fair celebrated the life of Her Majesty The Queen with a gun salute in her memory when the three-day event opened on Friday morning. The salute took place at 10am in the grounds of the Vaynol Estate near Bangor, which hosted the inaugural event. It was followed by a two-minute silence.
“Her Majesty’s passion and support for conservation and the countryside will be remembered and celebrated over the next three days of The GWCT Welsh Game Fair,” a statement from the event organisers explained.
“Over the years of her reign, she visited the estate on many occasions and her legacy will be remembered by many.
“The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) confirmed His Majesty King Charles as its patron earlier this year. His support and commitment will be felt throughout this weekend as we reflect on a lifetime of hard work, support and profound guidance.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |