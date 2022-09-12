Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday, a reading of the Proclamation was made in English by the High Sheriff of Gwynedd, Davina Carey-Evans, and in Welsh by the Under Sheriff, Dr John Gwilym Owen. This Proclamation formally announced the death of the Sovereign and the accession of the new Monarch, and also the name by which he or she will be known. The location was fitting, as it is where the Investiture Ceremony took place in 1969 when Charles became made Prince of Wales.