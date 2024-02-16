A WORLD-LEADING Aberystwyth based researcher in computational intelligence has said he is “humbled and delighted” after being awarded a major international prize for his research.
Professor Qiang Shen, Pro Vice-Chancellor at Aberystwyth University, is set to receive the 2024 Fuzzy Systems Pioneer Award at the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society’s World Congress.
The event takes place in Yokohama, Japan between 30 June and 5 July 2024.
Professor Shen’s research focuses on developing data-driven approximate knowledge-based decision support systems and their applications.
His research has been applied in the fields of counter-terrorism, space exploration, transportation management and many others.
The award is internationally acknowledged as the highest prize in this field of research.
Professor Oiang Shen has been congratulated on his achievement by Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor at Aberystwyth University.
Professor Timmis said: “This is an outstanding achievement for Professor Shen, which rightly recognises his significant contribution to the area of computational intelligence and the impact his work has created.”
Responding to the award, Professor Shen said: “I am absolutely humbled and delighted to receive the 2024 IEEE Fuzzy Systems Pioneer Award.
“I feel very lucky to have been recognised by colleagues for doing something I love.
“It is only possible because I have been surrounded by the most talented students and colleagues while having the opportunities to work with leading academics and industrialists in the relevant fields.”
Professor Shen has vast experience in his field of work, including authoring over 470 peer-reviewed papers.
He is also a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering as well as a Fellow and Council Member of the Learned Society of Wales.
In 2012 Professor Shen was one of those selected to take part in the Olympic Torch Relay ahead of that year’s London games as part of the Alan Turing centenary celebrations.