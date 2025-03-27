This development will allow the Menter Iaith to be closer to the communities it supports and ensure that it is in a better position to continue adding to linguistic and cultural activity in Gwynedd. The Menter Iaith intends to build on the relationships that are already rooted within communities across the county, continue to support individuals and societies to use more Welsh, and ensure an effective new way of working that is similar to the majority of other Mentrau Iaith in Wales.