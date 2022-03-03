Prom horse plans ‘bonkers’

One councillor has called plans to bring horse drawn carriages to Aberystwyth promenade as bonkers ( Cambrian News )

Pushing ahead with plans to introduce horse-drawn carriages on Aberystwyth promenade have been branded ‘bonkers’ by one councillor.

A licensing committee met last week to discuss amended proposals to introduce horse-drawn carriages on the town’s promenade following a public consultation where the “overwhelming majority” of public responses to the plan were against the idea.

Cllr Gareth Davies said on Thursday that the plan was “bonkers” and he “can’t believe the council is spending so much money and resources on this just for one person,” highlighting that there had not been a positive response from the public.

A public consultation was held after it became apparent that the current licensing policy did not cover horse drawn carriages.