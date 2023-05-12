Goginan valley will resonate with the sound of classical music on the afternoon of Sunday, 21 May - all in the name of charity.
Aberystwyth Silver Band, Aber Opera and male voice choir, Meibion y Mynydd, will delight guests with an afternoon of popular classical music, interspersed with Sophie Davies on piano and a string quartet led by the talented Vicky Evans. The event will be compered by Sue Jones-Davies.
Afternoon tea will be available for a small fee and those who enjoy a tipple can look forward to a glass of Pimms or a pint of real ale.
“We’re looking forward to an afternoon of refinement and good taste,” said Colin Armstrong, one of the organisers.
“Although we’re a pretty down to earth bunch here in Goginan, sometimes it’s nice to dress up and do something a bit different.”
Goginan ‘Proms in the Field’ starts at 3pm and all proceeds will go to Wales Air Ambulance. For directions, search for ‘Goginan Community Field’ or what3words: ///twit.skis.hoot