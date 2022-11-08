The converted chapels are now holiday lets. ( Sugar & Loaf )

There are plenty of unique and quirky places to stay if you’re looking for a staycation in Wales - but have you ever spent the night in a chapel?

Across the country, people have converted chapels into holiday homes with a twist, full of history and stained glass windows.

Below is a selection of converted chapels available to stay in through luxury holiday retreats company Sugar & Loaf.

Chapel Tabernacle, Llechryd - sleeps six and two dogs

Chapel Tabernacle still looks like a place of worship from the outside. ( Sugar & Loaf )

Although it retains some original features, the chapel has been modernised on the inside. ( Sugar & Loaf )

This chapel on the Ceredigion coast has high ceilings throughout, with arched windows and even an organ.

Retaining plenty of its past, the property has been modernised to include sound and gaming systems, a barbecue area and a contemporary kitchen with a breakfast island.

Capel Coffa, Dolgellau - sleeps eight and two dogs

Capel Coffa is well-situated for a holiday exploring Snowdonia. ( Sugar & Loaf )

The chapel retains large arched windows. ( Sugar & Loaf )

Explore Snowdonia from this former chapel with plenty of original features, including exposed stonework and a “striking” arched window.

Nestled in gardens with plentiful vistas, this holiday home is well-positioned for adventurers who wish to enjoy walking, cycling and mountain biking.

Capel Neigwl, Abersoch - sleeps ten and two dogs

The chapel dates back to the 1800s. ( Sugar & Loaf )

The converted chapel has space for ten guests. ( Sugar & Loaf )

This stone-built converted chapel retains its rustic character with features such as exposed beams and tall windows - but has a modern edge with a private hot tub.

The property dates back to 1874 and is within walking distance of Hell’s Mouth beach.

Hafan Y Traeth, Barmouth, sleeps eight and two dogs

The chapel is well-positioned for exploring Snowdonia. ( Sugar & Loaf )

Inside the converted chapel. ( Sugar & Loaf )

This chapel has been converted into a getaway with fine timber beams, a lawned garden and panoramic sea views.

Sugar & Loaf describe the chapel as “an ideal location to explore Snowdonia’s coast, countryside, and culture.”

6 Tabercapel Apartment, Aberdovey - sleeps six and one dog

The chapel features views of the picturesque Dyfi Estuary. ( Sugar & Loaf )

The chapel boasts coastal views. ( Sugar & Loaf )

This first-floor apartment in a converted chapel has views out over Cardigan Bay and is just a few hundred metres from the beach.