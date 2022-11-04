Hotel for sale was birthplace of war hero Lawrence of Arabia
Subscribe newsletter
This 1800s hotel for sale was the birthplace of World War I hero Lawrence of Arabia - and now it could be yours.
Snowdon Lodge, in Tremadog, was built in the 1870s or 1880s, and was originally known as Gorphwysfa - which translates to ‘resting place’.
T.E. Lawrence - his real name - volunteered for the British Army shortly after war broke out in 1914, and was stationed at the ‘Arab Bureau’ intelligence unit in Egypt.
He took part in intelligence missions in 1916, travelling to Mesopotamia and Arabia, and was a liaison to the Arab forces.
He supported the Arab Kingdom of Hejaz’s independence war against the Ottoman Empire, and working with Prince Faisal, was a leader in various military moves against the Ottoman army, eventually capturing Damascus - the capital of Syria - in October 1918.
After the end of the war, Lawrence joined the British Foreign office until 1922, and then served in the RAF and Army.
During this time, he wrote an autobiographical account of the Arab Revolt, ‘Seven Pillars of Wisdom’, as well as his book The Mint, and translated other books into English.
After Lawrence’s death in 1935 - caused by a motorcycle accident - his life and work was memorialised in the 1962 film ‘Lawrence of Arabia’.
Snowdon Lodge is Grade II listed for its historic importance as Lawrence’s birthplace, and features stone elevations, slate roofing, and a timber-framed porch.
The property has been extended over the years, most recently in 2018, and is set in a 3.543 acre plot with an 82-space car park and a patio garden area.
Inside the hotel, there are 14 rentable rooms and a one-bedroom apartment for the manager.
Communally, there is a lounge, a dining room and a kitchen, and an Outdoor Education Centre with a teaching room and a games room.
The property is being marketed by estate agent Fleurets, with the price available upon request.
The agent commented: “Fleurets is delighted to bring to market Snowdon Lodge.
“Located just west of Snowdonia National Park, Snowdon Lodge sits in the picturesque village of Tremadog, near Porthmadog which is known for its rich maritime history and is an excellent base for touring the surrounding areas.
“Snowdon Lodge itself is steeped in history and the Grade II Listed property is of historic importance as the birthplace of T. E Lawrence, aka Lawrence of Arabia.
“It is also believed to be the setting off point to the Americas.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |