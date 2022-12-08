Waking up to an ocean view is, for many of us, the dream - but it can feel impossible to find that perfect beachside property.
These gorgeous Ceredigion homes all overlook the coast, costing between £175,000 and £800,000, ranging from detached Art Deco houses to character cottages by the sea.
Brock Hill, Borth - £595,000
This Art Deco property stands at the end of Borth High Street, in approximately a third of an acre.
Spanning three levels, there is a living area, a kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom with a separate toilet on the ground floor, while upstairs, there is a second living room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a games room, a bathroom, a laundry and a reverse accessed garage on the lower ground floor.
The agent says there is “huge scope” to develop this property, and there are sea views from the ground floor bedroom, the first floor sitting room and one of the first floor bedrooms, while the other two bedrooms have views over the Aberdovey estuary and the mountains.
Lewis Terrace, New Quay - £800,000
Perched on a clifftop, this detached house on Lewis Terrace has uninterrupted views of the sea front.
The accommodation on the ground floor is made up of a kitchen with an AGA range, a lounge/dining room, a utility room, a boiler room, a downstairs shower room and toilet.
Upstairs, all of the rooms have sea views and the front bedrooms have independent verandahs. There are three double bedrooms, an upstairs sitting room and an attic bedroom.
School Lane, New Quay - £750,000
This detached house is in the classic Edwardian style with feature corner turret windows, and has a “wealth” of original features.
In an elevated location, the property has views over New Quay harbour and Cardigan Bay.
Inside, there is an entrance hall with a mosaic tiled floor, a front recreation room, a breakfast room, a kitchen, three bedrooms, a study, a cellar, a conservatory, a utility room, and two bathrooms.
Byrlip, New Quay - £179,950
This character cottage is within a former farmyard complex fifteen minutes’ walk from the beach.
The accommodation is made up of a lounge/dining room, a kitchen, a large bedroom with the potential to be split into two, and a bathroom.
Outside there is a walled-in rear patio and sitting out area which has clear views of the sea and coast.
Heol Y Graig, Aberporth - £395,000
This semi-detached dormer bungalow has “stunning” far-reaching sea views over Cardigan Bay.
The property is made up of an entrance porch which leads into the main hallway with doors leading off to two bedrooms, a shower room, a lounge, a kitchen, and a further bedroom on the first floor.
Included in the property is open parking and an integral garage with the potential to be split into two rooms.