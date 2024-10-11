A proposal to build 51 new homes in Cardigan has met with backlash from some residents.
The consultation was launched last week by housing provider Tai Wales and West Housing (WWH) on the plan to create a mixed affordable housing development including bungalows, flats, and two-story homes on New Mill Road to the northeast of the town.
One resident who would become a neighbour to the development but did not want to be named collected complaints from other residents.
He reported residents' concerns with flooding in Cardigan, having witnessed New Mill Road flooding during bad weather, as well as the overburdened sewage system that regularly overflows into the sea.
He said: “Everyone I have spoken to in the local community is very much opposed to this development.
“51 houses on a 4-acre plot is excessive, how will the local amenities cope with this amount of extra people?
“The proposed access road [from New Mill Road] would make the junction which leads out to Aberystwyth Road dangerous and is already a bottleneck as the main road into Cardigan, B&M and Tesco.”
He added the type of development is not “in keeping” with the North Park estate nearby.
The plans include two green open areas to manage surface water, proposing to retain the existing boundaries and hedgerows. In response, Gareth Thomas, from WWH said: “Currently there are hundreds of local people and families in Cardigan in need of a home, so the demand for good quality, modern, affordable housing in the town is higher than ever.
“The development we are proposing will help to meet the demand faced by Ceredigion County Council by providing 51 homes for affordable rent in a growing area of the town, next to Dol Y Dinter, a popular residential site.
“They would all be built to the highest energy efficiency standards
“We will work with officials at Ceredigion County Council and other statutory organisations to manage any drainage and traffic requirements arising from the proposed development.”
WWH are holding a public engagement event on 24 October at Mwldan’s Room 6 from 2-7pm.