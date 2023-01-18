Gwynedd Council said last July that it would bid for Levelling-Up funds from UK Government in an attempt to revive Llanbedr bypass plans. Villagers were disappointed when the bypass was scrapped in the Welsh Government’s climate change roads reviews. The council hopes to ease congestion in Llanbedr with the Ardudwy Green Corridor, but they were dealt a blow last Wednesday when it was not included in a list of Levelling Up projects in Wales to receive a share of £208 million from UK Government.