Cymdeithas Gelf Aberaeron Art Society held a very successful evening to open their annual exhibition in the Tabernacle Vestry.
During the evening, Dai Morgan and Dorian Evans of the Aeron Lodge of Freemasons presented a cheque for £200 towards the running costs of the exhibition to society chairman Dick Evans. The society is very grateful for their donation.
The exhibition of local artists from the Aberaeron area runs until 23 August , Monday to Saturday, 10.30am to 4.30pm, in the Tabernacle, near the inner harbour.
