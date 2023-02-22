“I know this is a challenging time for the industry, and the programme will provide valuable support as we move towards the SFS.” Eirwen Williams, director of rural programmes with Menter a Busnes which alongside Lantra Wales, has delivered the Farming Connect programme since 2015, said: “Farmers throughout Wales can expect a seamless transition as Farming Connect not only builds on its achievements over the last seven years of delivery but through the ongoing targeted support which will help both today’s and future generations prepare for the opportunities and challenges ahead. "Through our skilled and experienced regional field force and teams of specialist advisers, mentors, and accredited trainers, we will be reaching out to all those working in our industry, including young or new entrants wanting to progress as well as established businesses ready to consider different ways of working.”