£280,000 funding boost for Ceredigion swimming pools

Two Ceredigion swimming pools are to receive a cash boost as concerns are raised over future heating bills for community pools.

Sports Wales funding is to be awarded to Aberaeron Swimming Pool and Calon Tysul, in Llandysul, with the county council acts as ‘banker’.

Both swimming pools were not deemed to be leisure trusts by Sports Wales so Ceredigion County Council has been asked to act as a trusted partner on the groups’ behalf.

Members of Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet agreed that the decision to make those funding applications was appropriate and that the council would receive the grant before making a “parallel mirrored grant offer” with the same terms and conditions to Aberaeron Swimming Pool and Calon Tysul.

A report to cabinet stated that the total grant offer approved is £280,000, against costs of £390,000, and will be included in the capital programme.

Both community trust pools “play an important role in complementing the council’s physical activity provision” a report adds, with school swimming, free swimming, learn to swim programme and exercise referral schemes all supported.

Aberaeron Swimming Pool requested £200,000 towards installation of a new heating system to increase energy efficiency and works to plant room machinery, improvements to the entrance and reception area and upgrades for the changing rooms.

A request of £80,000 from Calon Tysul will allow for installation of a new thermodynamic heating system to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, improvements to fire doors and installation of emergency lighting and additional external lighting.

Cllr Keith Evans said he and Calon Tysul appreciated the council acting as a bank, adding “it’s a pity they can’t go directly to Sports Wales to access this funding.”

He highlighted that the biggest problem being faced are the “cost implications of heating the pool” with a current bill of around £1,300 a week which is a “huge burden.”