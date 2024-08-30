Listed Building Consent asked for “alterations and improvements to include installation of disabled lift to serve first floor, repairs and upgrade of internal fabric, energy efficiency improvements, internal alterations to provide disabled toilets and external works and improvements” at the 15th century listed building, believed to be home to Wales’ first-ever parliament. Planning documents said the move to add disabled access and toilets foll­owed a review, survey and series of meetings in a bid to improve the use of the building.