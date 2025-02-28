Health and Care Research Wales and British Heart Foundation (BHF) have announced a £3m agreement to support cardiovascular research in Wales through funding for the National Cardiovascular Research Network (NCRN).
The five-year agreement means that Welsh researchers will be able to investigate key areas of unmet health and care needs in people with heart conditions such as arrhythmias (irregular heartbeat), heart disease and vascular ageing.
The network, which includes Dr Federico Villagra Povina from Aberystwyth University, will bring together researchers, health professionals, patient representatives and others to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease in Wales and beyond.
The agreement will see Welsh Government funding key researcher and leadership posts, with BHF funding additional research staff to help address under-representation of under-served communities in cardiovascular research.
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said the partnership “represents a significant step forward in our fight against cardiovascular disease.”
“By combining our expertise and resources, we're not just funding research – we're investing in the future health of people across Wales,” he said
Dr Federico Villagra Povina, Lecturer in Exercise and Physiology at Aberystwyth University, said the network is a “game-changer for Aberystwyth University and for cardiovascular research in Wales.”
“I’m proud to represent the university in this initiative, and will work with other Aberystwyth University experts, Professor Luis Mur and Dr Otar Akanyeti, to improve prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of heart disease,” he said.
“This £3 million investment will drive groundbreaking research, and I have no doubt it will make a lasting difference to patients and communities across Wales and beyond”
Rhodri Thomas, Head of BHF Cymru said: “This latest effort to empower cardiovascular research and innovation in Wales is particularly exciting and will help develop a platform for universities and health boards across Wales to come together under a shared mission.”