£400 boost for cycling club
Sunday 3rd April 2022 12:00 pm
Share
Sergeant Simon Barlow of North Wales Police hands over a £400 cheque on behalf of the force and Community Trust (PACT) to Cycle Power volunteer Joe Patton. (Erfyl Lloyd Davies )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The police have shown their support for a cycling club set up to help the disabled.
North Wales showed their support by donating £400 to Cycle Power, a club that helps people to learn more about adaptive cycling.
Sergeant Simon Barlow, of North Wales Police, met Cycle Power volunteer Joe Patton.
Sergeant Barlow is pictured here with Joe, handing over a cheque for £400 on behalf of the force and Community Trust (PACT).
The money will allow the purchase of signage and safety items for the disabled cycling club.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |