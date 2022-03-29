£400 boost for cycling club

Sergeant Simon Barlow of North Wales Police hands over a £400 cheque on behalf of the force and Community Trust (PACT) to Cycle Power volunteer Joe Patton. ( Erfyl Lloyd Davies )

The police have shown their support for a cycling club set up to help the disabled.

North Wales showed their support by donating £400 to Cycle Power, a club that helps people to learn more about adaptive cycling.

Sergeant Simon Barlow, of North Wales Police, met Cycle Power volunteer Joe Patton.

Sergeant Barlow is pictured here with Joe, handing over a cheque for £400 on behalf of the force and Community Trust (PACT).