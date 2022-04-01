£400 boost for cycling club

Sergeant Simon Barlow of North Wales Police hands over a £400 cheque on behalf of the force and Community Trust (PACT) to Cycle Power volunteer Joe Patton. Pic: Erfyl Lloyd Davies ( Erfyl Lloyd Davies )

A cycling club has received a cash boost from the police.

Cycle Power, a disabled cycling club, has been given £400 from North Wales Police.

Sergeant Simon Barlow of North Wales Police, is pictured here, handing over the cheque for £400 on behalf of the force and Community Trust (PACT), to Cycle Power volunteer Joe Patton.