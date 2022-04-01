£400 boost for cycling club
Sunday 3rd April 2022 12:00 pm
Sergeant Simon Barlow of North Wales Police hands over a £400 cheque on behalf of the force and Community Trust (PACT) to Cycle Power volunteer Joe Patton. Pic: Erfyl Lloyd Davies (Erfyl Lloyd Davies )
A cycling club has received a cash boost from the police.
Cycle Power, a disabled cycling club, has been given £400 from North Wales Police.
Sergeant Simon Barlow of North Wales Police, is pictured here, handing over the cheque for £400 on behalf of the force and Community Trust (PACT), to Cycle Power volunteer Joe Patton.
The money will allow the purchase of signage and safety items for the disabled cycling club.
