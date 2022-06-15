£4,000 donation after ‘horrific’ leg injury

Left to right: Vic’s neighbour Iori Evans, friend Gwilym Humphries, Vic Jones and Wales Air Ambulance community coordinator Helen Pruett

To mark his 80th birthday, a Cross Inn man has donated £4,000 to the Wales Air Ambulance after he “suffered a horrific leg injury in a farm machinery accident”.

On 13 May 2022, Vic Jones celebrated his 80th birthday. But instead of accepting gifts, Vic asked friends and family, who attended a birthday party at Brownhill Caravan Park Clubhouse, to provide donations for the Wales Air Ambulance.

In October 2017, Vic suffered a “horrific leg injury in a farm machinery accident, which results in Wales Air Ambulance being called”. The team then airlifted him to Morriston Hospital, in Swansea. Vic said he “will be forever grateful to them for their assistance that day”.

Vic donated an incredible £4,000 to the charity, after receiving £1,185 in donations from friends and family and giving a generous personal donation of £2,815.