£700 Rotary boost for Bronglais Chemo Appeal

The Bronglais Chemo Appeal has had a £700 boost thanks to fundraising by Aberystwyth Rotary Club.

A total of £3,650 was raised by the club through its 2022 calendar and its Christmas 2021 street and supermarket collections, and the Appeal was one of the recipients.

“Bronglais Hospital is always in our minds when we are thinking of charity recipients and when we saw the launch of the Bronglais Chemo Appeal we wanted to help,” said Martin Davies, chairman of the club’s Community and Vocational Committee, which organises the Christmas fundraiser.

“Cancer affects so many people and it is vitally important that we have a chemotherapy day unit locally.”

The Rotary Club has 30-plus members and will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year. Their aim is to provide service to the local community and to help with international appeals.