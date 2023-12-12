A CEREDIGION pub which hosted a celebration evening after First Minister Mark Drakeford announced he is to step down has explained why it hosted the event.
Mr Drakeford announced on Wednesday, 13 December, he was to stand down as Leader of Welsh Labour next March.
Following the announcement, Aberaeron pub, the Black Lion Hotel posted on social media: “To celebrate the welcomed resignation of Drakeford, we are celebrating with a HAPPY HOUR TONIGHT!
All beers £4 a pint from 6pm till 7pm today!”
Back in 2020, under different owners, the Black Lion was issued a £1,000 fine for breaching Covid rules, supplying alcohol and remaining open when prohibited under the-then regulations.
The pub, in the town’s Alban Square, has had new owners since 2022.
The current owners explained the reason why they held a happy hour, writing: “Mark Drakeford, I have to take my hat off to you, you are a grafter of the first order. Over the last half a decade, and let’s face it, it really does feel like a lifetime.
“No one has worked harder to turn our little corner of the UK into a Third World nation, no investment in major infrastructure, so no businesses want to invest in Wales because they can’t get products in and out.
“Nothing to entice any form of investment whatsoever.”
In addition to other bones of contention, the recently-introduced 20mph limits in Wales appeared to have aroused the poster’s indignation: “Wasting millions and millions on new road signs to berate everyone into thinking they are breaking your latest tyrannical speed joke.”
Before descending into expletives, the poster advised Mr Drakeford to “put the Closed sign up on your way out”.
The Black Lion said the happy hour evening saw “a great turnout and lots of similar views discussed”.
Two politicians have so far put their names into the hat to become the next leader of Welsh Labour and new First Minister.
Vaughan Gething, currently the Economy Minister and Jeremy Miles, Education Minister, will be in the ballot.