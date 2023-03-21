Wales Regional Advisor for Pub is The Hub, Malcolm Harrison, said: “The Ty’n Llan is a pub that is truly at the heart of its community. It has become the hub of the area and the focus of a range of exciting activities for those in the village and further afield. It has been a privilege to help the team at the Ty’n Llan bring people together in this rural area. We are continuing to help pubs in Wales to diversify to help their local communities whether that is projects such as village stores, cafés or allotments.”