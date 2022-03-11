Public meeting on ‘asbo alley’ to be held this evening

The public meeting is being held this evening to discuss anti-social behaviour in an area of Aberystwyth. ( Cambrian News )

A public meeting is being held in Aberystwyth this evening, to “apply pressure” on authorities to tackle anti-social behaviour in an area of the town.

The public meeting is being held in Arad Goch tonight (Friday, 11 March) at 5pm. While the meeting has been organised by Aberystwyth Town Councillor Kerry Ferguson and County Councillor Endaf Edwards, both representing the Rheidol Ward, Cllr Ferguson is unable to attend due to Covid-19.

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake will also be in attendance.

In a letter sent out to residents in their wards, the two councillors said: “Do you wake up at night hearing police sirens and shouting and screaming in the street?

“Are you worried about walking out late at night to walk your dog?

“Do you see activity outside your house that makes you feel uncomfortable to leave your house?

“We have tried to engage Ceredigion County Council, Dyfed Powys Police and housing associations in discussions about the anti-social behaviour that this area currently experiences. Despite positive communication in October, this came to a stop in mid November.

“We are holding a public meeting to apply pressure on these parties, to attempt to come to a resolution surrounding the issue.

“Ben Lake MP will be representing us on the evening, and we hope that representatives from the police and housing associations and landlords will also attend.

“If you have any questions, please contact Cllr Kerry Ferguson on [email protected]