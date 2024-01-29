Cllr Lloyd Griffiths added: “People need to understand that a rural area has few and far employment opportunities, with most people self-employed and working hard in very small run businesses. Having a resource like this open throughout the year offering an important service to compliment the natural surroundings that this mountain bike, walking and running trail provides is crucial to this area. We are urging local people to attend this public meeting at Neuadd y Pentref in Ganllwyd on Thursday, 1 February at 6.30pm to make their voices heard.”