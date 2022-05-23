Public meeting planned to secure chapel for community

A public meeting will be held to discuss the future of Capel Edern following a decision by the Presbyterian Church to close the chapel.

The meeting will take place at Capel Edern next Tuesday, 31 May, at 6pm. It will be chaired by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, and will also be attended by Cllr Gareth Tudor Jones, county councillor for Morfa Nefyn, Edern and Tudweiliog.

Edern Methodist Chapel was built in 1775, modified in 1804 and 1842 and then rebuilt in 1898. The chapel is Grade II listed as a late nineteenth century chapel with an interior of exceptional elaboration.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mrs Liz Saville Roberts said: “Capel Edern is an historic chapel which is dear to the hearts of many in the local community. Its proposed closure is sadly indicative of the fate which befalls many iconic Welsh chapels whose original purpose as a place of worship is no longer viable.

“We have called this public meeting in the spirit of exploring positive and practical solutions for its future use and to ascertain how best to secure the building as a potential community resource.

“Every effort must be made to ensure historic buildings rooted in the traditions of life in Pen Llŷn aren’t taken out of the hands of people in the community.

“We must explore all options and seek consensus on how to safeguard these magnificent buildings for future generations.