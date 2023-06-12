A west Wales community that has raised more than £200,000 to buy the village pub will hold a public meeting this week.
The volunteers organising the community purchase of Crymych Arms pub to be a local HubClubPub are holding their next public meeting on Wednesday evening the 14 June at 7pm at Crymych Market Hall as funds climb to £201,200.
Those present will hear of the fantastic news that the community share offer has very recently crossed £200k. Details will also be given of the grants submitted to enable the project to reach the goal of purchasing the pub by August and to reopen it as a traditional rural pub that will also be the clubhouse for Crymych Football Club.
One of the organisers, Cris Tomos, said: "We hope to hear about the grant applications by the end of June and the initial target of raising £175,000 in community shares as match funding has been well surpassed."
Cris added: "The community has rallied round the project and it will be great to see the pub reopened as a community asset."
The community project will continue to accept new shareholders until the result of the grant application is known at the end of June, full information is available on the website.
The Crymych Arms closed in September 2021 when the current owners retired and put the pub up for sale. Once purchased the pub will become a community hub for promoting community activities for the village and encouraging new activities.